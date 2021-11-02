



Studio32 Musical Theatre Company are pleased to announce that rehearsals for our next production are well in advance and promises to be a fantastic show. Rehearsals for this show started way back in January 2020, but due to COVID everything came to a halt. Tickets for this show purchased in 2020 are still valid for the day shown on the ticket.

One of the Characters in the show is Commander Harbison, US Navy. The second highest-ranking officer on the island. Harbison likes things done by the book and his main aim in life is to throw Luther Billis in the Brig.

Harbison is played by local entertainer Rae Daniel (pictured) who has appeared in previous Studio32 productions Oklahoma and Fiddler on the Roof.

The show which will be staged at San Fulgencio’s Cardenal Belluga Theatre, Wednesday 24th to Saturday 27th of November with the performances starting at 7:30pm.

Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 10 euros and can be obtained by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or by calling Philip on 602 617 848.