



Orihuela CF B bagged three points in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 away win at Pinoso CF A in their second win of the season – in a nail-biting 3-2 victory.

Orihuela CF B took the lead from the penalty spot after 22 minutes and went 2-0 ahead on 26 minutes. The visitors increased their lead on 43 minutes. HT 0-3.

In the second half Pinoso CF A netted two goals, through Victor Antòn and José Maria on 90 minutes, but Orihuela held on to take the three points.

Injury-hit CD Montesinos, with seven players sidelined, and Pipo suspended, suffered a 2-0 home defeat against CF Sporting Albatera, who move up to seventh in the table, with Monte sitting ninth.

CD Benijofar suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Sporting Dolores. CD Cox went fifth, after a 4-0 win at Racing San Miguel, who sit in tenth place.

CF Algorfa maintain their good form in second spot, following a 1-1 home draw against CF Rafal, who drop to eighth.

Charlie Racing’s hat-trick hero!

Racing San Miguel Youth team defeated close rivals Torrevieja 3-0 away – with Charlie scoring a hat-trick!

RSM lead 1-0 at half time, with Torrevieja pressing for the equaliser in a 20 minutes second half spell of dominance, with Iván solid in the visitors defence.

Racing increased their lead following good work by Yussuf on the wing, with Charlie netting, prior to completing a memorable hat-trick.

LUIS CHAZARRA MARTINEZ

Los Montesinos Councillor for Sports, Ana Belén Juarez and Mayor Jose Manuel Butrón, paid tribute to Luis Chazarra Martinez, town hall employee and custodian of municipal facilities, following his retirement after over 20 years.

A tribute was made ahead of CD Montesinos versus Sporting San Fulgencio, Valencia 1st Regional G9 match, dedicated to Luis caring for the sports facilities and constant promotion and support of Montesinero football.

“From the Department of Sports we remind him that this will always be his home – we wish you a happy retirement. Thanks for everything Luis,” said Ana Belen.