



The Stagestruck Theatre Group made the decision to disband in March 2021 when the Covid pandemic forced us to lock down. Despite this, as soon as we were able to, we started to meet again as a much smaller group to rehearse comedy Murder Mysteries under the name of the Stagestruck Players.

We have had to adapt our performances to fit in with the changing restrictions in order to perform in local venues. Despite the difficulties, the events have proved to be extremely popular and we have been able to continue raising funds for our chosen charity, the Torrevieja Alzheimer’s Association.

We recently had a very successful Halloween weekend when we performed on 3 consecutive evenings.

The bars and customers embraced the atmosphere by decorating the venue and dressing up in amazing costumes. As a result, we raised a total of 750€ over the whole weekend.

We donated 2000€ earlier this year and are now on target to donate a further 3000€ by the end of this year.