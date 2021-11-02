



By Andrew Atkinson

The Council of Education in Los Montesinos has signed off the €1.7million improvement and expansion works of the CEIP Virgen del Pilar.

“The project, which has been carried out over several years, has involved an investment of €1.7 million by the Generalitat Valenciana within the framework of the Edificant Plan,” said Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

“This investment has allowed the centre to be expanded with a new fully equipped kitchen, new toilets and a new multipurpose room adjacent to the main building.

“Also, improved energy efficiency, replacing the boiler, radiators, windows, baseboards and the installation of air conditioning in all rooms. “The building has improved the water channelling, created new spaces in the patio with shadows and picnic areas, and improved the perimeter fence,” added Mayor Butron.