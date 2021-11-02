



Paul Blackmoore is the Director of Thy Will Be Done (Spain) Ltd. He is a specialist Will writer trained by the British College of Will Writers and a specialist Trust Practitioner trained by Countrywide Tax and Trust Corporation.

Based in Quesada Thy Will Be Done specialise in the complete protection of all of your assets, both during your lifetime and after your death. As such, Paul is your local expert on:

English and Spanish Wills

English and Spanish Powers of Attorney

Lowest priced Pre-Paid Funeral Plans

Probate

What you now need to do regarding UK investments, Pensions and ISAs

Capital Gains Tax if selling a property

UK Inheritance tax and ways of mitigation

Preventing losing your home if you go into care in the UK or Spain

Equity release options open to you

He also offers FREE ADVICE, so you do not have to spend a fortune in order to decide what might be best as you put your estate in order.

The business has grown significantly since lock down so much so that Paul is no longer able to share accommodation and has recently moved into his own premises, a brand new walk-in centre and office situated just behind Goyos, just up from Esquina’s and the Smart shop..

The new office is open from 10am–4pm, Monday–Friday, and as a passionate animal lover, with two rescue French bulldogs of his own, Paul is donating 5 Euros to BIG REDS Animal Sanctuary for every new client that engages with him, so even more of a reason to stop putting off those really important decisions any longer and getting your affairs straightened out and sorted right now.

So, either call into the drop-in centre for a chat or call Paul on 711 028 082

Alternatively, you can contact him by email at: info@thywill.co.uk, or find more information, through the website at: www.thywill.co.uk/spain