



There is an adage, “age is just a number.” When it comes to relationships, concerns about an age gap seem another unnecessary hangup people can have, amongst so many others. There has long been evidence of interracial partnerships attracting more prejudice.

LGBTQ relationships have also faced discrimination. What about an issue overlapping two of these demographics, such as a large age gap in a gay couple? Here we’ll look into whether or not age difference is an issue for gay men.

Age gaps and meeting places

A lot of younger guys deliberately target mature men, especially if they’ve spent some time hanging around in more traditionally “younger generation” meeting places. It’s hardly unusual for gay singles to tire of being surrounded by excitable guys their age, clamoring for attention, and drinking too many shots! They’ll crave the company of a man they can have a decent conversation with or who has a bit more disposable income.

This latter motivation will cause males to gravitate to gay daddy dating sites. On such dating platforms, they can mix with a diverse cross-section of single gay daddies who aren’t necessarily seeking no strings attached flings and will be keen on building something more substantial.

Social equality

Along with discrimination based on the sense that someone is “too old” or “too young” for the person they are seeing, social class sometimes gets thrown into the mix. Older guys who have spent some time carving out a career will often be comfortably off and won’t think twice about splashing out on their leisure pursuits.

But if these males hold onto snobbish notions about other singles “not being good enough” for them because they are less well off or come from a lower-class background, they are probably not worth getting to know better. The young gay man could save himself a lot of unnecessary hassle by not getting involved with anyone harboring these outdated perceptions.

The age gap dynamic

Another fundamental attribute of an age gap, gay daddy, and sugar baby relationship is that there tends to be a lot of fun involved. These people might seem as if they’re mismatched, but they will have been drawn together by much deeper emotions. If there is genuine chemistry there, then that is all that matters.

If the couple makes each other happy, this is what the bottom line should be. Life is too short to worry about other people judging you from no other perspective but ignorance. Always go with your instincts. They should define who you are attracted to.

Coping with differences

When you get together with a guy older or younger than your usual type, what is your first reaction? Perhaps you think nothing of the situation and treat them as if they are no different from anyone else you have dated? On the other hand, it could be the case that you are hesitant about introducing them to your wider social circle because you are unsure what the reactions are going to be. What you have to do is keep a level head and put your contentment first, your partner and yourself. Just go about making plans for a happy future together.

So instead of fixating on attitudes that are going to put a downer on your moods, think positively. Plan for enjoyment soon, taking an interest in theatre events, concerts, food festivals, gay nightclub openings, or anything else you could participate in as a loving couple. In the longer term, you might wish to consider going away for weekend breaks where you can get away from any awkward looks when you’re together in local locations. You could arrange all sorts of vacations, from driving around in Spain to hillwalking in Central Europe; sightseeing in the Far East to snorkeling in Australia.

To make the most of these opportunities, make any age difference the last thing on your mind. And don’t make assumptions about your partner if this is quite a new situation. For instance, just because they’re older than you, don’t assume they won’t be up for visiting clubs or dancing the night away at gay carnivals. Nobody likes anyone else making assumptions about their likes or dislikes, especially if this is down to some misguided impression based on their age.

True love has a habit of conquering all. The most important aspect of any relationship, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, or age, is the love the individuals feel for each other. Many partnerships involving people of similar ages will end in acrimony, while others, where the respective ages are wider apart, have gone on to prosper.

If you are in the position of being attracted to someone much older or younger than you, let them be your focus of attention, not what idle gossip-mongers are saying.