



BY STEVE HIBBERD

Any late arrivals at Moi Gomez stadium on HALLOWEEN day, would have missed the visitors take an early lead. Straight from kick off, Murada forced a corner, which found centre back Campillo in plenty of space on the edge of the penalty area, before lashing home the opener on 58 seconds.

An unusual Thader bench consisted of regular starters Dani Lucas, Calderon and recently signed ex Moroccan international keeper Amine, who has played all his football in his country’s first division.

Added to that, top scorer Quino was unavailable through work commitments, which made one wonder if there were any more SKELETONS in the cupboard? FEAR not, for parity was restored after 11 mins, when Jony (playing against his former club) was brought down in the box. Up stepped Thader’s penalty expert Ruben, to dispatch the spot kick with ease.

Three mins later, from a corner, the hard-working Fran struck a post with his firm header. A delightful assist by Berni to Ruben, who had beaten the offside trap on 35 mins, set up a glorious opportunity.

Ruben might be mustard from 12 yards, but when faced with just the keeper to beat from open play, he wastefully blasted the ball high and wide. Towards the end of the 1st half, both sides came close to taking the lead. First, Murada’s much travelled African striker Obele, forced Chema to make an excellent save, then up the other end, Berni headed Ruben’s cross fractionally wide of the post.

Thader made a double substitution on 55 mins, with both Dani Lucas and Calderon making an entrance. Fran was harshly judged to have handled inside the box on the hour mark, but much to the relief of the Thader defender, Segarra slammed the resultant penalty against the post.

Midway through the half, Calderon (who had a NIGHTMARE of a match) received a ball from Jony, only for him to shoot wide of an empty goal. On 71 mins, Dani Lucas put in a powerful goal bound header, which required a breath-taking save by Tur to prevent the hosts taking the lead.

This pulsating end to end match showed no signs of abating, as Murada’s substitute Fran narrowly missed the target.

A foul on Rosquin in the penalty area on 83 mins, gave Ruben the opportunity to double his goal tally, but SPOOKILY, he could only watch in HORROR as Tur saved his weak effort. In stoppage time, first Chema pulled off another worldly save to deny Murada nicking all the points, then with the last kick of the match, Thader’s Dani Lucas GHOSTED in to force yet another blinding save from Tur.

This hugely entertaining match ensured that Thader’s unbeaten record has now been extended to 6 matches, but more importantly keeps them in the hunt for an end of season play off place.

Dani Lucas could have been forgiven for wondering if he’d driven over a BLACK CAT, for he could have been on the pitch until he entered his GRAVE, but a WITCH’S SPELL must have prevented him from scoring.

Newly promoted Aspe is the venue for Thader’s next preferente match. Aspe normally play on Sunday, but it is advised to check CD Thader facebook page, for confirmation that Sun 7 Nov ko 5pm is correct.