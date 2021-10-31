



Studio32 Musical Theatre Company invite you to join us for our musical extravaganza South Pacific. The past 18 months have been very difficult for everybody so come along and let us entertain you with some great musical numbers, dancing and light-hearted comedy.

We guarantee you will leave the theatre feeling good and with a smile on your face. Tickets for this show purchased in 2020 are still valid for the day shown on the ticket.

Pictured are members of our company who play the dancers, chorus and US Naval nurses who are stationed on a South Pacific Island during WWII.

The show which will be staged at San Fulgencio’s Cardenal Belluga Theatre, Wednesday 24th to Saturday 27th of November with the performances starting at 7:30pm.

Reserved seating is still available but going fast with tickets on sale, priced at 10 euros, obtained by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or by calling Philip on 602 617 848.