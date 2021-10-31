Pink Ladies promote International Breast Cancer Awareness month





As you are aware October being International Breast Cancer Awareness month has for the past 7 years been marked by Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers in collaboration with the management of Zenia Boulevard and this year was no exception.

The original date was to be Friday 22nd October but unfortunately the heavy rain on that date prevented this from happening so the event was moved to Wednesday 27 October.

The Boulevard management donated €500 raised from members of the public walking a total of 50 kilometers on a treadmill provided by Decathlon, the Boulevard management also donated hundreds of potted plants to be given to shoppers at the Centre by the Pink Ladies and Panthers.

The Pink Ladies received an unexpected visit to their stand by the Mayor of Orihuela Emilio Bascuñana. AACC Orihuela Costa President Maria Wilson said he was very pleasant and acknowledged every one of my Pink Ladies and Panthers and congratulated us on all the good work we do as volunteers, he even had a go on the treadmill before posing for photographs with me and the volunteers.

Once again, the event was supported by local artists to entertain the Boulevard shoppers, the entertainers which included, Grip, Alex Tipping, Holly Hepburn, Leroy Morales, Simon Jackson MBE, and Lex The Dotty Band were provided by R&L Entertainment, the whole day was presented by Simon Morton of Sunshine FM, Over 1300€ was raised on the day all of which will be handed to AACC, cancer charity for the Alicante region to help in the fight against this heinous disease,

Final word from Maria “Early Detection saves lives” so call into their office at Flamenca beach C.C. call on 865942795 or email to info@pinklades.es to book your early screening test.