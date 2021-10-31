ALIÓ ATTENDS THE 39TH EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF CATARACT AND REFRACTIVE SURGERY (ESCRS) CONGRESS IN AMSTERDAM





The doctor and professor, who has been a member of the ESCRS board of directors since 2020, attends one of the most important events of the year in Ophthalmology

Dr. Jorge Alió traveled to Amsterdam to participate in the 39th Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS). This is one of the most important meetings in the world of ophthalmology, where Alió shared all his experience in therapeutic refractive surgery, multifocals, EDOF and accommodative intraocular lenses. Also, the professor of Ophthalmology at the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche, led the course ‘Corneal regeneration surgery and therapy’, created and designed for the improvement of the corneal stroma.

The founder of the Vissum Ophthalmology Clinics (Miranza Group) also gave presentations at the clinical research symposiums, presented videos on complicated bilensectomy, and participated as an expert on the jury of the award-winning video session.

This extraordinary international event was also the occasion for Alió to present his paper on the ‘Analysis of retinal image quality in eyes implanted with multifocal intraocular lenses, EDOF and accommodative intraocular lenses: study of the PSF Strehl relationship by pyramidal aberrometry’, and the scientific poster ‘Spontaneous late extrusion of the intrastromal corneal ring segment‘.

On the other hand, his son -Jorge Alió del Barrio- presented the ‘Evolution of corneal stromal thickness after corneal refractive surgery with myopic laser‘ and the ‘Long-term results of laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis in late adolescence‘.

Jorge Alió is a member of the ESCRS Board of Directors, one of the most relevant governing bodies in the ophthalmology sector. He has held this position since February 2020, being the most voted candidate with the highest score in the last elections.

The ESCRS is one of the most important associations of ophthalmology professionals in the sector. One of its main objectives is the promotion of education and research in the field of implants and the refractive surgery.

In addition, this society promotes and supports the study of intraocular lens implantation. All these aims are highlighted in this prestigious international congress, organized annually, including the latest edition of which was held in Amsterdam from October 8 to 11, 2021.