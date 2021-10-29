



The ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, announced on Wednesday the launch of an operation to vaccinate a tenth of Valencians who have yet to be immunised, through a strategy that will deploy vaccination points near events such as music festivals, shopping malls and major company offices.

“Vaccination in itself is not an absolute guarantee, but I ask those who are doubting it, not to do so: vaccination is essential to overcome the pandemic,” he said in the control session in Les Corts, after reminding the unvaccinated population that doing so is good for them, for their family and for the whole of society.

This initiative will go hand in hand with awareness campaigns and direct actions aimed at specific groups. One of the first, announced a few days ago, will be the installation of the first COVID vaccination point at the concerts to be held at the Festival de Les Arts de València on November 5 and 6.

Puig has emphasised that the Valencian government’s priority continues to be overcoming the pandemic. “We have not yet overcome it and we have to put all our efforts to achieve it,” he claimed, and stressed that the massive immunization in recent months has made possible the beginning of the economic reactivation.