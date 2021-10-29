



In this modern day and age, technology is all around us. At most times, it is right in our pocket or at our fingertips thanks to our phones, watches and TVs that have all “become smart”. So, what do we actually use technology for today?

Starting our day

If you wake up to the sound of the alarm on your phone or smartwatch, you literally get woken up by technology. In fact, most of us start our day using lots of technology: snoozing the alarm, brewing a cup of fresh coffee, toasting some bread and starting work on our laptops.

The morning, just like the rest of the day, is full of steps powered by technology. Normally, our phone is never far away — from the sound of the alarm to the newest podcast episode playing in the background. Not to mention Siri, Alexa and other AI applications that guide us through the day.

Online entertainment

Even though we might not like to admit it, most of us are guilty of using our phone, tablet, laptop and/or TV for some daily guilty pleasures. For some, it means binging the latest series on Netflix. For others, it might be playing Candy Crush or online casino games on our phones.

Thanks to good services, websites and apps, easy entertainment is always at our fingertips — and we can get the very best there is.

Getting around

No matter if you drive a smart car, use Google Maps to navigate your route safely, book an Uber or confirm your bus ticket, most of us use technology every single day to get around. Thanks to tons of apps and websites, as well as modern vehicle solutions, technology helps guide us through our day. Thanks to technology, we can get live traffic updates, pay for our commute and charge our car when needed.

Looking a decade or two back

With technology being such a big part of our lives today, it is hard to imagine life without it, but by looking just a few decades back, things were quite different. Even though smartphones and popular apps have been around for a while now, they haven’t always been around. Just try to think back and imagine it for yourself.

A few examples that might give some of us a proper throwback include listening to CDs (and cassettes and LPs) before Spotify came around, getting videos sent in the mail from Netflix instead of streaming them, and using an actual clock as an alarm — instead of a smartphone or smartwatch.