



Quote: ‘Hospitalised off-duty police officer suffers choroidal effusion – abnormal accumulation of fluid in the eye – cuts and bruising in vicious attack’

By Andrew Atkinson

The National Police have made an arrest in Alicante following an attack on an off-duty policeman while he was travelling on an inner city bus.

The violent incident occurred in Zaragoza – where the policeman was attacked after asking the assailant to wear a mandatory face mask.

Police hunted down the unnamed 29-year-old male attacker in Calle Guardiola, Alicante, on October 25, eight days after the shocking incident.

The police officer was verbally abused, prior to the violent attack, after asking the assailant to wear a mandatory mask whilst on public transport.

The police officer received hospital treatment after being kicked in the head, chest and face, in front of terrified onlooking passengers.

The police officer suffered choroidal effusion – abnormal accumulation of fluid in the eye – cuts and bruising.

The assailant, tracked down after a video of the incident appeared on YouTube, is in police custody awaiting trial.

Caption: Police officer suffered choroidal effusion, cuts and bruising in attack. Photo: YouTube.