



​Now that the football season is once again upon us.

The Euros are over and the Olympics have finished.

The Playa Flamenca Walking Wanderers the only walking football team to receive The Pride of Spain Award are still going strong, playing at the Playa Flamenca Sports Stadium

The C.D.M. Playa Flamenca on Mondays 4:o.c to 5:o.c, then onto a local bar to relive the days goals or even the mis of the day, over a pint or two, or to arrange another social event as the club has a very active social side.

If you are interested in playing “Walking football” the club is open to all abilities for the over 50’s either come along to the C.D.M. sports center at 4 o.c. or on any Monday where we would welcome new members and wags, or contact the club secretary

vickyhillspain@gmail.com