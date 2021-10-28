



The Orihuela Council once again offered land to the Ministry of Health for the construction of the second health centre on the Orihuela Costa.

The earmarked land is located on the PAU 20 La Ciñuelica plot, close to Punta Prima, and has a surface area of ​​10,693 m2.

Despite the same offer being made by the council over 12 months ago the Valencian Ministry of Mayor Emilio Bascuñana said, “we already made this proposal in August 2020 but we have still not received a response, that is why we are once again repeating the offer so that we can provide the best care for our residents and visitors”.

Councillor for Health, José Galiano said that the current health centre “is overrun and is too small for the medical staff who work in it and for the patients who require medical attention, so our appealfor the construction of another health centre is more than justified”.

He added that “the residents of the coast deserve to have the appropriate facilities and here we are once again offering this land that could be used for such a purpose”.

The mayor concluded by saying that he hopes for a response from the Ministry of Health as soon as possible.

The council has also repeated it’s request for an extension of the SAMU 24-hour service on the Orihuela Costa, as, once again there has been no response from the regional administration to the request that the council has been demanding for many years.