New Torrevieja Website unveiled





Described as modern, dynamic and minimalist, the new Torrevieja council website is now in operation. It was introduced on Tuesday morning by the Councillor for Innovation and Modernization, Ricardo Recuero.

He said that this multi-language website with a very clean design, uses the corporate colours, blue and pink, as the main reference for its design, as well as a new logo that has already been adopted by each of the council departments.

The website can now be accessed in Spanish and Valencian. It will also be available in English and Russian.

Recuero said that the site is still being developed with all Council departments still uploading their content.

Costing 63,000 euros over the next five years, the site has been developed by the PULSIA company, which will also maintain it during this period of time. It can be accessed at www.torrevieja.es