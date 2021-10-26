



San Fulgencio is celebrating the sixth edition of it’s Tapas Route in the bars around the municipality from Friday 29 October to Monday 1 November.

Sixteen establishments are taking part this year which, as something different, will also feature the parallel celebration of the I Cocktail Route.

Councillor for Tourism, Darren Parmenter said, “this is a long-awaited event for the people of San Fulgencio after having to suspend the 2020 edition due to the health crisis, but which, thanks to recent improvements, will now allow members of the public to relax once again and enjoy our local gastronomy”.

Mayor, José Sampere, said that “San Fulgencio is prominently a tourist town, and we are delighted to be able to organise this type of activity again, the main aim of which is to provide a boost to leisure and the local economy in providing support to the bar and catering sector, which has been so badly affected by the pandemic”.

The public will be able to choose the best of the sixteen tapas presented by the participating establishments, which will be served with a drink at a price of 2.50 euros. They will also be able to choose the best of the ten varieties of cocktails, which will each cost 4 euros.

Entry is by submitting a ‘tapaporte’ or ‘cocktailporte’, available at the participating establishments and at the Tourist Office, for which there will be a draw for 200 euros.

There will also be a prize for the most voted ‘selfie’, a 60-euro voucher to spend in any of the establishments participating in the route. Entrants should send a photograph with the tapa they are eating to sanfulgencio@touristinfo.net”, said Parmenter. “The photo will be uploaded to the official Facebook page of the Town Hall, and the winner will be “the photo that, at 14:00 on Friday 5 November, has the most ‘likes’.”