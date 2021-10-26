



The Guimagym International Tournament held in the Portuguese city of Guimaraes (Porto) saw gold medal success for Torrevieja gymnast Lucia Leshan Cañas, who managed to win the gold in the rim apparatus, a silver in maces, and a ribbon in the general classification of the Junior category.

She was accompanied by her coach Jennifer Colino in her capacity of coach for the Federation Gymnastics Team of the Valencian Community.

This International Tournament, saw high-level gymnasts from both clubs and national teams participating as representatives of their country.

In the Regional and Provincial Championships held in Onteniente, Torrevieja’s Valeria Vorontsova, finished as Provincial Champion and Autonomous Runner-up in the juvenile category, gaining automatic entry to the Championship of Spain to be held from November 24 to 28 in Valladolid.