



Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus hit the ground running when they returned to rehearsals at the beginning of September.

In the lead up to the seasonal festivities, with invitations to sing at various venues in Los Alcázares, San Javier, Balsicas, Cabo Roig, Sucina and Estrella de Mar, they began refreshing their Christmas repertoire.

“After the past two years of uncertainty and sadness, we are so looking forward to singing and celebrating Christmas in public again” remarked Spangles’ Musical Director, Valerie Lynch. “We’ve been working hard on our Christmas repertoire since our return, so that we can celebrate with our local community and give something back.”

If you’d like to see this champion chorus perform, here is a list of where they will be singing:

Friday, 19 November – 18.00 – The Claddagh Pizzeria, Urb. La Regia, Cabo Roig

Wednesday, 24 November – 12.00 – MABS Christmas Fayre, Restaurante Mario’s, Sucina

Wednesday, 1 December – 20.00 – Christmas Lights Ceremony at the Spanglish Bar, Balsicas

Sunday, 5 December – 12.30 – Christmas Concert at the Unica Garden, San Javier

Wednesday, 8 December – 18.00 – Zarcos Cocktail Bar, C/Rio Ter, Los Alcázares

Friday, 10 December – 18.00 – Christmas at The Claddagh Pizzeria, Urb. La Regia, Cabo Roig

Wednesday, 15 December – 16.30 – Peaky Blinders Bar, Estrella de Mar

The above concerts may be subject to change, so please check on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SpanglesChorus

Spangles is a ladies’ a cappella chorus, singing in four part harmony. They rehearse every Thursday, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm at Centro Municipal Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares and visitors are always welcome. If you’d like to book the chorus for an event or you are thinking about joining them, you can find out more on their website: www.spanggleschorus.com or email info@spangleschorus.com