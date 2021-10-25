



By Andrew Atkinson

The presentation of the book Rojales, Memory Of Its Municipal Government from 1773 to the present day has been made by its author Isabel Berna Vidal, by M Luz and Jose Remo.

A historical research book that makes us go through and learn about 248 years of Municipal history – buried in the different archives.

The book gives an insight about the origins of the Villa de Rojales after the separation from Guardamar, and to all the mayors and corporation since 1773, in addition to other historical curiosities.

The edition was published by Rojales Council and subsidised by Alicante Provincial Council. “Thanks to Luis Bonmati for his great dedication and work for the edition of this book, also to all the collaborators who in one way or another, have contributed information.

“And to Isabel Berna, who without her unconditional dedication and great work, this book would not have been possible,” said a spokesperson from Rojales Cultural Historic Heritage.

Caption: Presentation of Rojales, Memory Of Its Municipal Government from 1773 to present.