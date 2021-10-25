



By Andrew Atkinson

The Nautical event the GC32 Mar Menor Cup arrives for the first time in the waters of the Region of Murcia during November 3-7, 2021.

“This important tour of high performance flying catamarans has chosen the Mar Menor as the last venue of the 2021 circuit, due to its weather conditions, its light winds and a short wave.

“It is one of the best scenarios to hold a test of these characteristics, where these boats are capable of speeds in excess of 30 knots,” said a spokesperson.

The head office will be located in the Club Nautical Lo Pagan and in the fishermen’s wharf.

The public will be able to access the club’s facilities to visit the boats, when they are not in competition.

If you want to follow the Regatta aboard a boat of the organisation for any of the days during November 4-7, you can reserve your place (€25 pp adults; €10 for children under 13).

More information at https://bit.ly/3aVexrN

Caption: GC32 Mar Menor Cup arrives for first time in waters of Region of Murcia.