



Ex-Thader and Benejuzar keeper Diego joins Racing San Miguel

Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 club Racing San Miguel CF have completed its roster of goalkeepers with a new addition in Diego Anthony Gijzen for the 2021-22 season.

Diego, 22, from Rojales, who has Dutch roots, trained in the lower and regional categories with Thader and Benejúzar.

President of San Miguel, Chema Valero, said: “It is essential to have competition in a position as important as the goalkeeper.

“Diego joins us with a great attitude and very good conditions – I’m sure that it will raise our level.”

Meanwhile Antonio Jiménez has undergone a successful knee operation to a tear in the posterior part of the medial meniscus, so recovery is estimated to last around six weeks,” said a spokesperson from the club.

Also at San Miguel, last weekend saw the presentation match of the newly formed Racing San Miguel CF Femenino with hundreds of supporters in attendance.

And the Racing San Miguel player Guille Lopez recently celebrated his 20th birthday with a spokesperson from the club saying: “We are proud to see players of the sporting and human stature of Guille Lopez grow up in the ranks of Racing San Miguel. We hope that he will be dressed in red for many more years to come.”