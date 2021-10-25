



By Andrew Atkinson

Bar Next Door and Quiet Man are joint-top of the Torrevieja 2021-22 Winter Pool League first division.

Bar Next Door returned a 7-2 away win at Terreza, with Quiet Man defeating Unity Bar 6-3 at home.

Office Bulls, who defeated Santana B 5-4 in a nail biting away win and Murphs, who gained a 6-3 home win against The Courtyard A, are joint top in division two.

Mickeys Bar, The George, Thirsty Boot and Laguna all have four points in division three.

Torrevieja Winter Pool League week 3 results. Division 1:

Quiet Man 6 Unity Bar 3, Britannia A 4 Santana A 5, Terreza 2 Bar Next Door 7, Office Aces 4 Fire Station (bw) 5.

Division 2: Murphs 6 The Courtyard A 3, Mi Sol 4 Britannia B 5, F/station (gw) 5 Marie’s Rendezvous 4,

Santana B 4 Office Bulls 5, Bar 6, 6 Racin Toast 3.

Division 3: The Courtyard B 4 Dejavu 5, Reflections 3 Laguna 6, Oasis 2 The George 7, Micky’s Bar 5 Irish Abbey 4. Thirsty Boot (bye).

Arianza Bar have withdrawn from the league, with all previous points deducted from teams who played them and future games, where they were involved, will be byes.

Torrevieja Pool Cup 1st round.

Division 1: Santana A v Unity Bar, Britannia A v Bar Next Door, Terreza v Office Aces, F/station (bw) v Quiet Man.

Division 2: The Courtyard A v F/station (gw), Bar 6 v Britannia B, Office Bulls v Mi Sol, Racin Toast II v Santana B.

Division 3: Thirsty Boot v The Courtyard B, Laguna v The George, Oasis v Dejavu, Micky’s Bar v Irish Abbey.