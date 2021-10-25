



Quote: ‘We have just fixed roads broken by the DANA – only now to start all over once again. Surely, it cannot be’ – Los Montesinos mayor José Manuel Butron

By Andrew Atkinson

The floods that hit the Vega Baja on October 22 have devasted Los Montesinos mayor José Manuel Butron – with damage repairs caused in the DANA of 2019 having to be undertaken once again.

“We have just fixed roads broken by the DANA – only now go start all over once again. Surely, it cannot be,” said Mayor Butron.

Torrential rain led to motorists caught up in traffic jams, with roads in Torrevieja, Los Montesinos and San Miguel amongst areas affected, with the CV-943 Marquesa to Torrevieja Hospital and the N-332 Park of Nations in Torrevieja closed.

Mayor Butron, who was active in inspecting the storm damage, said: “There is much more damage than with DANA, fences, reservoirs, animals, etc., again.”

Ahead of repairs to be undertaken, he said: “At this time I ask for the respect of the marked roads, so that there are no personal misfortunes.”

75 litres of rainfall fell in Torrevieja, 80.6 litres in La Mata, 97.4 litres in San Miguel, – with 93.8 litres swamping Los Montesinos.

Photographs of the flood damage were sent to mayor Butron from habitants of the Vega Baja town.

“What I feel is anger and helplessness following the floods and to see photos people are sending me,” added Mayor Butron.

Caption: Chart of rainfall in the Vega Baja and surrounding areas.