



Orihuela Costa’s very first love-fest has been taking place during the last week, as Ireland’s last traditional matchmaker swapped his County Clare Spa town for the heat (and torrential rain) of Cabo Roig. The festival has been so successful that we are being told that it could now return next year.

The over 70’s will be called in the Valencian Community for their Coronavirus booster and Flu jabs in the coming days with the authorities hoping they will all be complete by mid-November and on Friday the Holy See’s Ambassador to Spain was in Murcia where he told the President of the Pope’s concern over the state of the Mar Menor.