



BY STEVE HIBBERD

A late penalty by Ruben saved Thader’s blushes against lowly Betis Florida.

Although yet to record a victory, Betis Florida have been proving hard to beat this season, and certainly weren’t taking any prisoners, as their yellow card tally mounted throughout the match.

To say it was a scrappy affair was an understatement, but had there been a more benevolent referee on the day, then Thader would have certainly emerged on top.

Apart from a tame effort from Calderon, and a disallowed goal, Thader had to settle for a goal less score line during the half time interval.

On 51 mins, Chema was caught in no man’s land, and despite a superb goal line clearance by Fran, the ball broke kindly for Betis to execute a simple tap in.

Chema made amends shortly afterwards, making a breath taking acrobatic save to deny the hosts going further ahead.

On 80 mins, it was all square again. The irrepressible Quino was clearly brought down in the box, leaving the reliable penalty expert, Ruben, to send the keeper the wrong way.

Javi was then replaced by Jony, who was brought down in the box not once but twice, but alas the short-sighted match official failed to award another spot kick (or two!).

Next Sunday, 31 October, ko 1130, Thader have a home match at Moi Gomez stadium against Murada.