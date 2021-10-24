Racing fightback woes at Alguena CF





Racing San Miguel CF suffered a 5-2 away defeat against Algueña CF in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on Saturday.

Having trailed 3-0 never-say-die San Miguel hit two goals in the second half, through O’Rourke and Aaròn to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

In the first half a disputed goal from Algueña was alleged to have been controlled by hand assistance, which the referee did not see.

San Miguel’s comeback faded with Alguena hitting a further two goals to wrap up the three points in a five-goal match.

Pinoso CF A hit three goals in a 3-1 away win at Sporting Dolores. Orihuela CF B hosted Atletico de Catral CF in a four goal encounter 2-2 draw.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional G16 Formentera CF defeated CD Altet 3-2 in a five goals thriller.

Bigastro CF came out on top in a seven goal clash taking three points following a 4-3 victory over Callosa Deportiva CF.

Monovar Atletico went nap with a 5-1 home win against UD la Coca Aspense A.

Athletic Club Torrellano B hit four in a 4-2 away win at FB Redován with the losers dropping to sixth.

UE Crevilente A top the table following a 5-1 home win against CD Horadada.

Caption: Formentera CF defeated CD Altet 3-2 in Valencia 2nd Regional G16.