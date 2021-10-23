Pepe Plaza replaces Purito

CD Montesinos moved quickly to replace Purito, with the appointment of Pepe Plaza announced on October 21.

President of the Supporters Club Eddie Cagigao told The Leader: “President Alfredo wasted no time at all in appointing 49-year-old Jose (Pepe) Plaza Sanchez, who comes to us with a wealth of experience in local football.

“Pepe, married with two children, born and living in Elche, was a goalkeeper at Kelme, Orihuela, Catral and Alone Guardamar.

“After he retired from playing, Plaza turned his hand to management at one of his local clubs, Torrellano, whom he promoted with a record goals and points total.

“From Torrellano he went to Altea, CD Cox, Benidorm, all preferente sides, and Novelda in the third Division.

“This season he had signed a contract to manage A Roda in the third Division, but unfortunately the club folded at the last minute due to unpaid debts, leaving him without a club at the beginning of the season.

“Plaza tells me he knows our club well and is very excited to begin this new stage of his footballing career and comes to us with a fitness coach.”

After meeting the players at training heading into the weekend, Plaza said: “I like my teams to be very well organised and strong.

“I haven’t had the pleasure of meeting the Full Monte Supporters Club, but hopefully, very soon I will.

“I have heard nothing but good things about our supporters club and I want to give them a team to be proud of. I can promise that we will give our all for the club and the fans”.