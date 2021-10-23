



“The Winter Beach” is back once again on the beaches of the Orihuela Costa where activities will be held every Saturday and Sunday until November in Cala Cerrada (La Zenia) and in La Caleta (Cabo Roig).

The activities will include aquatic, sports and children’s pursuits that have been programmed for the autumn and winter months.

Antonio Sánchez, the councillor for beaches is encouraging residents “to participate in this new edition of ‘The Winter Beach’ taking advantage of the good climate of our coastline that allows us to continue enjoying our beaches with sports activities with the whole family.”

On Saturdays, to December 11, at La Caleta, Yoga and children’s activities will take place, and, until November 13, Paddle Surf, and on Sundays, to December 12, you can enjoy Pilates, children’s activities and, until November 14, Canoeing.

On Saturdays to November 13, at Cala Cerrada, you can attend introductory surf classes from 10 am. The water activities are aimed at people over 8 years of age and a neoprene suit is necessary to participate.

“The activities are free and designed for all ages. It is a healthy leisure option in a family atmosphere”, said Mar Ezcurra, Councillor for Youth.

There will also be additional fitness activities on Playa Flamenca Esplanade for seniors, held every Tuesday and Thursday starting at 10am.

All of the activities are provided by the Orihuela council and are completely free of charge.