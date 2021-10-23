



Los Alcázares Camera Club was aiming high for their October field trip by exploring ‘Cabezo Gordo’, the mountain famous for its prehistoric caves and rare fauna and flora. Overlooking San Cayetano, a small village just outside San Javier, ‘Cabezo Gordo’ provided a variety of subjects for Club members to photograph from views across to the Mar Menor, to interesting architectural plants along the path and even some climbers tackling the rocky terrain.

After their walk, the photographers enjoyed an excellent lunch at the ‘Lemons and Limes’ Café Bar in San Cayetano where they also recruited another new member for their ranks.

Los Alcázares Camera Club is always looking for new members who can be permanent residents in Spain or ‘swallows’, as the Club meets on the first Tuesday of the month on ‘Zoom’ at 10.30am (Spain) or 9.30am (UK).

At this meeting members discuss their monthly photo competition and usually watch a photography workshop video. On the third Tuesday of the month, the Club has a field trip to take photographs followed by a meal to which family and friends are also invited.

Anyone interested in joining Los Alcázares Camera Club should have a look at the website http://www.los-alcazares-camera.club/ or contact the Chairman, John Dorsett on 0034 966762715 or mobile 0034 606452445 or contact the Secretary, Pip Shail on mikeshail45@googlemail.com