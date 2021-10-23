



HELP International Benidorm is a charitable organisation that supports people who, for whatever reason, end up in a crisis situation.

We supply all manner of mobility aids, including oxygen machines. We also offer welfare assistance and signpost people to various services and have interpreters to assist people if they become vulnerable because of their crisis.

We are all volunteers and all of our services are free. We rely on donations which cover our admin costs and upkeep on our equipment.

We donate to various charities on a regular basis. We have recently made a donation to a food project in the area. Its an amazing cause and deserves recognition.

”Something great can come from a modest beginning” and that is certainly the case here.

Arne Soeten who took it upon himself to feed some of the homeless in his community was joined by others with the same compassion and empathy for the plight of the vulnerable in our society.

The project has now gone from strength to strength and long may it continue !

The picture shows some of the volunteers Maggie Slane (secretary) , Garry Illston (equipment co-ordinator) & and Andrea Hope (President), presenting a donation to this absolutely amazing charity Friends of Project 4 All……..