Guardamar’s Cocaine smuggling gran dies in Portuguese prison





Susan Clarke, 72, who was serving an eight-year sentence in Portugal for smuggling £1million worth of cocaine on a cruise liner has died in her cell

She was arrested in 2018 with her husband Roger, 73, after police found 20lb of cocaine hidden in the linings of their four suitcases.

Previously a resident of Guardamar reports state that she was battling breast cancer but prison doctors in Portugal decided that there was nothing they could do for her, so they stopped her treatment.

Four weeks earlier she was able to see husband Roger for one last time before her death