Carp-R-Us match report





Carp-R-Us fished Round 7 of their Autumn Series on the canal near Mercadona, Guardamar. This is one of the best ´trotting’ venues we have and most of the anglers expected to fish this method for small carp and the bass that have now become present in this stretch.

Unfortunately, it just didn’t work today and most switched to other methods after a couple of hours.

First, from peg 2 near the N322 was Steve Fell who caught a number of small carp and mullet fishing pole and bread tight to the far bank to finish with 2.76kg.

Second from the adjacent peg was Roy Dainty who fished the same method but using maggots instead of bread for 2.28kg.

Terry Screen persisted in trotting maggots to catch 2.04kg from peg 8 and Tony Flett fished magg and wagg on peg 10 for 0.81kg.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.