No sooner had he been released from a British prison, than Mark Acklom was rearrested and extradited to Spain. where he is now serving time in a Madrid jail.

The serial fraudster was initially released on licence, as was also the case back in 2016 in Murcia, from where he fled midway through a three year sentence.

He must now complete the rest of the sentence imposed in 2015 for conning two Spanish brothers into paying him £200,000 as deposits on two flats he claimed to own in London.