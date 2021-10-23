



The archaeological study that is taking place with the major excavation of the Eras de la Sal compound has forced the closure of the adjacent Torrevieja bus interchange

This main stop, and the crossing point for many of the city’s urban public transport routes, is now closed off by a tall metal fence.

The excavation works awarded to Arpa Patrimonio are expected to last 4 months.

This is by far the most important investment of public money in archaeology in the history of Torreveja, amounting to 122,000 euros.

The objective is to analyse the archaeological remains from this 18th century industrial complex, which despite its uniqueness is only generically protected in the general plan.