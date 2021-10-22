



The La Fuente Mojácar Municipal Art Centre is until 31st October staging a photo exhibition which under the title “Mojácar La Vieja” brings together 108 photographs showing instants during the excavations carried out in the locality on the ancient settlement of Mojácar.

Emilio Aramburu, author of the photographs, aims to reflect the human side of the excavations, which promoted by Mojácar Council, through the Tourism Department, have been carried out for several years.

Under the management of the University of Granada biocultural archaeology laboratory, MEMOlab, and throughout these campaigns, an important representation of archaeologists and students from different parts of the world have worked among the remains, as well as volunteers from the municipality and the region.

Thanks to the enthusiasm and hard work of these young people and professionals, many of the secrets which were hidden under hundreds of cubic metres of earth and undergrowth are being brought to light. Work which has at certain times required great physical effort and great meticulousness and caution in most of the processes.

All this effort is brought together with great sensitivity by the author of the photographs. His objective to not miss any moment of these days of non-stop work, which are already part of the locality’s history, and which relates to his interest in photography and his personal project of capturing and creating a graphic compilation of the places, spaces and elements which surround him.

Emilio Aramburum who has lived in Mojácar since 1984, is a journalist, scholar and highly knowledgeable about the history of the area and its archaeological remains, and he has combined this passion with his talent for photography, leading him to actively take part in the three archaeological campaigns carried out to-date and to take thousands of photographs, always focusing on capturing the work of these groups of people in their efforts to puzzle out and reveal the historical vestiges hidden in these ancient remains.

The exhibition is open to the public, free of charge, in the morning, from Wednesday to Sunday, 9am to 2pm.