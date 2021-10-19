



By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja Mayor Eduardo Dolón and Rosario Martínez Chazarra, Delegate Councillor for Tourism, welcomed the authorities of the Redován Council, and the Saint Aubin de Medoctiene population (France), on the occasion of the twinning between the two municipalities.

Within the framework of the institutional meeting, a visit to Torrevieja has been included, motivated by interest in the city’s tourist resources.

Members of the group participated in a guided tour of the urban centre and the facilities of the salt company.

