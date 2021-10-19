



By Andrew Atkinson

Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 CD Montesinos manager Joaquin Ortuño Mas – Purito – has resigned from his position at the Los Montesinos based club.

The shock news of Purito’s exit came on the back of Monte’s 4-2 win against Orihuela CF B on October 17.

Purito, from Jacarilla, had also lead the club into the next round of the newly formed 2021-22 La Nostra Copa competition in October after a penalty shoot-out win against Derby rivals Racing San Miguel.

In a brief statement the club announced: “Manager Purito resigned after the game against Orihuela CF B. Full details are not known, but the club is already interviewing a replacement.”

Ex-Dolores, Orihuela, Crevillente and Hercules player Purito, who also played at Dagenham & Redbridge and Belper Town, departs with the club in fifth position in the 1st Regional Group 9 table on seven points, five points behind league leaders Atletico de Catral CF.

In a statement from the club they added: “After the home match against Orihuela CF B, manager Purito asked for a meeting with our Committee and, at that meeting, announced he was leaving the club with immediate effect.

“The club are currently looking for a replacement as soon as possible.”

Caption: CD Montesinos manager Purito (left) and Supporters Club President Eddie Cagigao. Photo: FMSC.