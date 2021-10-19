MEET AND GREET RETURNS AT AIRPORT TERMINALS





Quote: ‘It is important from the point of view of spirit, of the exit from the pandemic situation and of the recovery of normality also in the affections and personal and family relationships’

By Andrew Atkinson

Passengers arriving at airports in Spain will once again able to be greeted at Terminals following the Government’s lifting of all restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government has also abolished the access limits to Spanish airports from October 18, which was put in place to prevent contagion of Covid-19 during the last 18 months.

Greetings at terminals returned on October 15, following an announcement by the Council of Ministers on October 11.

Spokesperson for the Executive, Isabel Rodríguez, said: “The companions must comply with all health requirements in a joint press release, with the Ministries of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda and Health.

“In line with the measures adopted in a large part of European airports, the access of companions will be allowed from October 15.

“However, your entry may be limited at times of great influx to avoid crowds,” she added.

During the coronovirus safety measures only passengers with a valid boarding pass could enter airport terminals, during the six hours prior to the scheduled departure of flights.

“Without a doubt, it is an important measure to return to normality, thanks to the good results of the measures we have been adopting the vaccination process and the health situation in which our country is,” said Isabel Rodríguez.

“It is important from the point of view of spirit, of the exit from the pandemic situation and, therefore, of the recovery of normality also in the affections and personal and family relationships,” she said. The Council of Ministers has agreed to allocate €13 million to the autonomous communities for the improvement of surveillance networks for health emergencies.

“The way in which we have reacted to the pandemic in our country has highlighted those areas in which our public health system could be improved, such as this aspect”, said Isabel Rodríguez.