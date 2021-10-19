



Asociación Babelia and its team for the UK Nationals Support Project are delighted to announce that in collaboration with the Diputación de Alicante (Provincial Council of Alicante), we are holding informative talks and sessions of individual assistance in some of the main towns for UK nationals in the province of Alicante starting from Thursday 21st of October 2021.

The aim of these events is to provide guidance for those UK nationals applying for residency in Spain under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement.

These activities are aimed at:

UK nationals who are willing to apply for residency in Spain under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Officials at local town halls from departments such as Social Services, Education, Culture, International Residents, Pangea Offices, etc.

Members of charities and NGOs providing support to UK nationals for free.

Press.

If you are interested in attending one of these talks or in receiving individual advice on residency application, it is necessary that you confirm your attendance by email. Please check the following link for further details on dates and places: https://asociacionbabelia.org/en/informative-talks-and-one-to-on-assistance-for-uk-nationals-applying-for-residency/