



On Saturday, in bright sunshine, Benidorm was once again able to celebrate the official launch of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, enjoying, for the first time in two years, the pomp and ceremony that the occasion has missed so much. The mayor of Benidorm, Tony Perez, was particularly complimentary as he, once again, pledged the continuing support of his council to the Legion.

Another welcome sight was the arrival of the sailboat Pascual Flores into its home port of Torrevieja where it will now remain until January where it is now offering 4 hour trips along the local coastline.