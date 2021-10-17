



CD THADER – 4 ILLICITANA RAVAL – 2

Confidence was high in the Thader Rojales camp since they recorded a moral boosting victory over near neighbours Almoradi, so following a blank Preferente league weekend, Raul Mora’s lads were simply itching to resume from where they left off.

Rock bottom Raval arrived at Moi Gomez stadium with only a solitary point to their name, so the omens were good although a glum looking Calderon was forced to sit on the side-lines following his dismissal at Almoradi a fortnight ago.

Neither side had recorded a shot on goal, until Dani Lucas executed an audacious ‘Beckhamesque’ chipped shot from within his own half on 12 mins. With the keeper off his line, the ball sailed over his head just under the bar, before the crowd went wild.

Dani should have made it 2, but this time he shot wide from a mere 18 yards. Although Raval had a decent effort on 20 mins, it was Thader who doubled their lead 6 mins later. With both sides playing head tennis inside Raval’s penalty area, Quino finished off the move by placing his unstoppable header into the back of the net.

Quino then turned into provider for Berni, only for his shot to rattle the far post, before Ruben forced a good save from the rebound.

On the half hour mark, another Quino header was turned away for a corner, as Thader were running riot. Strong penalty appeals for handball against Lloyd were waved aside, then from the counter attack, Thader made it 3-0. A cross from the left by Berni on 43 mins found Quino at the far post, whose rocket header took his goal tally of the season to 3 (also making him this season’s top goal scorer).

Oscar had been on the pitch as a sub for only 5 mins, before his speculative shot from 25 yards, was helped into the net by an embarrassed Raval keeper.

No sooner had the electronic scoreboard flashed up a 4-0 score line, than another 2 Thader subs were making their entrance on the hour mark. Berni should have scored when with only the keeper to beat on 64 mins, he wastefully blasted high and wide, then 6 mins later, it was Ruben’s turn to strike the woodwork.

Raul Mora elected to bring on his full quota of 5 subs on 74 mins, and although it was valuable game time for the fringe players, it undoubtably disrupted his team’s rhythm. This was proved to be the case, when on 85, then again on 90 mins, Raval pulled back 2 goals (ironically both scorers were 2nd half subs), due mainly to lack of cohesion in defence.

This emphatic victory leaves Thader in 3rd place after 6 games, 3 points behind joint leaders Rayo Ibense & Crevillent. Next Sat 23 Oct, ko 6pm, Thader are away at newly promoted Alicante based Betis Florida, for the first ever encounter between the 2 sides.

Image courtesy CD Thader FB page