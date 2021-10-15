



Orihuela and Renfe-AVE have unveiled a weekend package which allows visitors travelling on the high speed train from Madrid to enjoy the city at reduced prices.

Running from 16 October to 11 December two options will be available.

The first will be ‘Discover Orihuela in a Day’ which includes a roundtrip Madrid-Orihuela train ticket; reception by a guide upon arrival at the station, who will then accompany the visitor along the ‘Poeta Miguel Hernández’ route.

It also includes tickets to the Miguel Hernández Museum and the Museum of Sacred Art where they will be provided with visitor packs. In addition, the package also allows the opportunity to enjoy free time.

“This round trip pack will leave from Madrid on Saturdays, from October 16 to December 11 at 6:55, it will arrive in Orihuela at 9:45 am and will return that same day at 8:48 pm. The price has been set from 65 euros”, explained the councillor for Tourism.

The second option covers the entire weekend, including one night in a hotel night with the opportunity to enjoy the “Un Velázquez in Orihuela” route on Sunday morning. The price of this second option will be from 102 euros.

Reservations can be made from the page www.ocio.renfe.com or through www.orihuelaturistica.es