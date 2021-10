Lucia Leshan Cañas Mendo and Tatyana Shevchyk, from the Jennifer Colino Torrevieja Rhythmic Gymnastics Club, will take part in the International Junior Tournament and Senior Marbella Cup.

This important sporting event will take place in Marbella on the 16th and October 17, alongside the International Grand Prix which will involve many international gymnasts.

They will be accompanied at the event by the former Olympic gymnast, Torrevieja coach Jennifer Colino.