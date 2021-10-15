



The bay at El Portet, Moraira, was recently abuzz with yachts and dinghies. The reason: the Costa Blanca Yacht Association’s 15th Anniversary, which was actually last year, but celebrations were postponed due to Covid.

Wednesday dawned sunny, with a nice breeze. Four members anchored their yachts off El Portet beach: S/Ys Poog, Bifrost, Jemila and TrickyD. The latter festooned with flags, bunting, plus blue and yellow balloons, the CBYA colours.

The planned cardboard boat race didn’t happen, due to lack of adventurous sailors… so now postponed until next year.

The Club owns four dinghies and a small catamaran, all of which were taken out by several people over the course of the day: swirling winds made for somewhat difficult conditions, but all participants enjoyed themselves.

About 60 members came to watch and ordered tapas and drinks at Bar El Racó. First prize went to Richard Jones for the best dressed yacht, and prizes were also given for Best Helm to Monique Neyzen for catamarans, Fernando Moneta for Lasers, and James Heather for the 420.

Everyone admired the splendid sunset and later the four yachts moored overnight along the sea wall in the Club Naútico Moraira.

Day two, three TOMs, 28’ racing yachts from Real Club Naútico Calpe, were supposed to sail up to El Portet for a raft-up with the big yachts, but the elements conspired against them. There was hardly a breath of air, so even if they’d struggled to get there, without an engine, they may not have made it back that evening, so reluctantly this was cancelled. However, CBYA members continued to sail the dinghies and enjoyed the second day of this very social event.

Anyone interested in sailing, yachts or motorboats, see www.cbya.org for more information. All welcome – especially if you own a boat!