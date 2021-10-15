



The Orihuela Council’s Department of the Environment has begun the work to remove invasive plants (non-native) from the La Glea cove micro-reserve. “Human pressures on the environment are causing alterations to the ecosystem that must be remedied before it is too late.

One of the most important difficulties is the growth of non-native flora that is replacing the natural vegetation. For this reason, we are taking steps to eradicate and control”, said Dámaso Aparicio, Councilor for the Environment.

In a report that details the growth of flora in the area, there are a number of plants found to be endangering the continuity of many native species. In recent years, an increase in the number of these species has been detected, which represents a very real problem that will clearly disturb the ecosystem if the current trend is not broken.

“The area has an important ecological value. It has been confirmed that 7 species of potentially aggressive plants are threatening the ecosystem. The greatest number of non-native plants has been found around the wall of the Aguamarina coastal walkway ”, explained Aparicio.

The budget for the works amounts to 10,890 euros and will last one month.