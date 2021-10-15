



Final rehearsals are taking place for the ACTS production of Ladies Day.

They have been delighted with the support shown, and recently received a very welcome package from ex-top flight jockey and now Newmarket trainer, Bob Jones, in the form of a set of Bob’s riding silks and boots, proudly worn by actor Norman Feeney.

Performances are Thursday 28th – Saturday 30th October at Teatro Cardenal Belluga, San Fulgencio. Tickets are €10, available either by email at actstheatre@icloud.com, or phone, message or WhatsApp on 602683925.

Also in person from: Cards & More, La Marina; The Post Box, Dona Pepa; The Card Shop, Benimar; The Post Room, Benijofar; The Post Shop, Villamartin; The Card & Gift Shop, Quesada and Davitos by The 4 Amigos, Quesada.