



A French company, ESI, has begun cleaning and inspecting the structure of the Eden Rock building with the aim of restoring it as a hotel within a year and a half.

The building was opened in the 70s and functioned as one of Torrevieja’s first hotels and restaurant during for many years, although it later became a rather infamous brothel.

It had been abandoned for almost a decade and threatened with complete ruin until its purchase in 2019 by ESI, who specialise in the supply of computer equipment across Europe.

The project, which affects some 2,500 square meters of surface, will see an investment of 1.5 million euros in the bulk of the work.

The objective is to open a 3 or 4 star family hotel with 30 rooms with unbeatable views of the Mediterranean, the coves of Torrevieja with a staff of approximately ten people.