



Gareth Bale, who is currently recovering from injury, spent much of last week spectating at the Spanish Open held at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, not too far from his 6.5-million-euro home.

During a break from signing endless photographs the Welsh Captain spoke about his passion to Sky Sports, revealing that his regular companion on the golf course is Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois.

“There are only the two of us at real Madrid that play golf and I am undoubtedly number one. Thibu (Courtois) also plays, but I am much better, ” said the player jokingly. “Whenever I have the opportunity and there is a golf tournament close by, I go along to see it. The atmosphere, the public, the good weather are all a major draw as too is the fact that these guys play very well.”

Bale was asked to compare golf and football, both of which he plays quite regularly. “It’s incredible how well the golfers play under the pressure they have. Football is different because, although you have pressure, you also have a referee to deal with. But golf is a much more mental game,”he said.

Bale, who also supports the Welsh Open tournament, explained that he wants to finance the growth of this sport back home. “This year with Covid we had a difficult time playing golf, but I hope to go back to Wales this year and hold a big tournament. My idea is to attract more children to the sport. We want many more people to take part so that we can make it bigger and more accessible to all budgets,” he said.