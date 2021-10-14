



The groups are asking for basic services and infrastructure for the coast where 30,000 residents live

A total of 18 Orihuela Costa associations recently presented a document listing their demands for the improvement of basic services for over 30,000 residents living on the coast. The proposal was supported in the plenary session by the PSOE, Cambiemos-Claro and Vox, in a motion that unusually brought the opposition bloc together.

Although, as expected, the initiative was rejected by the PP and Cs, the mayor Emilio Bascuñana (PP) tried to be moderately conciliatory saying that he is willing to meet with the groups on the Coast, to discuss in a very generic way solutions for some of their requests.

However Deputy Mayor, councillor for Planning and leader of Ciudadanos, José Aix said that he would not meet with the groups because they “have insulted,” Ciudadanos councillors.

“I will never sit with residents or groups who disrespect me and who want to impose agendas,” he said, referring to criticisms on social networks of councilor Ángel Noguera (Cs).